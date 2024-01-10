Stars to come out at Mint BFSI Summit and Awards today
Summary
- In a first for Mint in the 16th year of the event, the programme will bring into its fold all major arms of the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry.
MUMBAI : Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das will deliver the opening keynote address at the Mint BFSI Summit and Awards on Thursday, flagging off a full day of intense deliberations, debates and conversations around the theme of financial wellness in a changing world.