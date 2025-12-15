SBI plans to add 6,500 staff for YONO 2.0 as it targets 200 million digital users

The State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest lender, plans to add around 6,500 employees as part of a broader initiative to migrate customers to digital channels, chairman C.S. Setty said on Monday at the launch of YONO 2.0, a revamped version of the bank’s digital banking app in Mumbai.

As part of this effort, the bank plans to increase its employee count to 10,000, assigning roles—largely floor managers—to help onboard customers onto the revamped digital platform by 31 March 2026. Of the total, 3,500 have already been hired.

This staff will help customers migrate to digital banking, guide them through transactions and assist first-time users, particularly those who still rely on branches.

From the bank’s perspective, the shift is also about cutting costs. SBI estimates that acquiring a customer digitally costs nearly one-tenth of what it costs to onboard a customer through a branch.

Digital processes also reduce time spent on paperwork and manual checks, improving efficiency across the system.

Currently, SBI has around 100 million customers using its mobile banking apps. Over the next two years, the bank aims to double this number to 200 million, serving most retail customers primarily through digital channels.

Monetization of the platform, however, is not an immediate priority, Setty said.

“The focus right now is on simplifying banking and making digital accessible to everyone,” Setty said.

The launch of YONO 2.0 marks a significant shift in SBI’s digital strategy. Rather than being just a mobile app, the bank has completely rewritten its internet banking code. Nearly 35 million internet banking customers have already been migrated to the new system.

“The idea is to offer a uniform experience across mobile banking, internet banking and branches,” Setty said.

Customers can start a transaction on the app or net banking and, if required, complete it at a branch across SBI’s network of over 23,000 branches.

For users, YONO 2.0 promises a simpler and lighter app that works even on low-memory phones and in areas with weak internet connectivity.

The app has been redesigned to make everyday banking tasks, such as checking balances, transferring money, paying bills, and using Unified Payments Interface (UPI), faster and more seamless.

SBI has rebuilt its entire UPI payments stack, aiming to compete more aggressively with popular payment apps such as Google Pay and PhonePe.

The app also introduces simplified KYC and re-KYC processes, reducing repeated verification across products. Security features have been strengthened, including transaction controls and a new OTP generation mechanism, to reduce delays caused by telecom networks.