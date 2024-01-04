State Bank may raise up to $750 million in US

SBI’s fundraising plans come at a time the US treasury yields have fallen by almost 1 percentage point on expectations of multiple rate cuts this year. Last month, the US Federal Reserve indicated three possible rate cuts in 2024, leading to the US 10-year benchmark bond yield falling below 4% for the first time since August. Meanwhile, Reuters reported on 20 December that dollar bonds raised by Indian firms hit a 14-year low in 2023. This, the report said, was a fallout of elevated global yields which discouraged borrowers.