Deliver or depart: SBI chair Setty sends stern message to top brass at subsidiaries
Shayan Ghosh 4 min read 24 Aug 2025, 09:34 PM IST
Summary
SBI has informed the subsidiaries that since their salaries are benchmarked to industry standards, they must perform to justify that. But why this renewed push on performance? Here's why
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: State Bank of India has asked its subsidiaries to step up as part of chairman C.S. Setty’s stern message that underperformance will not be tolerated, according to a person aware of the matter.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story