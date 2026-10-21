State Bank of India confirms cyberattack, data of 3,900 customers exposed on dark web - all you need to know

State Bank of India on Wednesday reported a cyberattack that resulted in the disclosure of 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information on the dark web.
SBI said a preliminary analysis showed that the exposed information included customer names, mobile numbers, dates of birth, email addresses, residential addresses, brand and customer identifiers, along with loan records.
The lender said it has engaged an independent cybersecurity agency to conduct a comprehensive assessment and investigate the nature and extent of the data leak.
The leak is not expected to have any material impact on the bank's core business operations, financial performance or business continuity, the lender said.
The incident comes amid heightened regulatory focus, with India's banking regulator pushing lenders to strengthen cybersecurity frameworks in recent years amid a rise in threats targeting financial institutions.
According to CyberPulse, an X account tracking cybersecurity intelligence breaches, the cyberattack was carried out by a group identified as Siriusim and was first reported on October 16.
The leaked data include:
375,000 CSV rows
2,722 PDF documents
Personal customer information
Loan applications and supporting documents
Account-opening applications
Address and other application-related details
CyberPulse warned that the data could facilitate identity theft, financial fraud, targeted phishing and fraudulent loan applications.
Prashant Mali, a Mumbai-based lawyer and Cyber, AI, and data protection expert, warned that cybercriminals could use the stolen data to target unsuspecting customers.
To remain safe from cybercrimes, Mali urged SBI customers to:
Don’t click on any links or disclose your OTP, PIN, password, or CVV
Verify unexpected calls about loans, KYC, or account problems independently.
Avoid clicking suspicious links or opening unexpected attachments.
Report suspicious activity directly through SBI’s official channels.
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