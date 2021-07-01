The country's largest lender State Bank of India on Thursday announced that it has launched a dedicated counter across its 360 select branches nationally catering to Current Account customers.

This dedicated counter, known as the Current Account Service Point (CASP), will address the critical needs of key Current Account customers and mobilize new customers, SBI said in a statement.

The initiative will also enable the customers in digitizing their processes and provide simplified technical solutions as per their requirements. "CASP will be staffed by trained and dedicated Relationship Managers across all the centres," the lender said.

The CASP initiative was launched by Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Managing Director (Retail & Digital Banking) in the presence of Chief General Managers of all the Circles on the occasion of 66th Bank Day.

On the foundation day celebrations, SBI's employees donated ₹62.62 crore to the PM CARES Fund to support the nation's ongoing fight against COVID-19.

This is the second time that State Bank Employees have contributed to the PM CARES Fund. Last year also, they had contributed to the same cause. Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI, said, "It is a matter of pride for SBI that our employees have continued to offer banking services to our customers throughout the pandemic, putting service before self, in the true sense of the term.

State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is also the largest mortgage lender in the country which has so far fulfilled the home buying dreams of 30 crore Indian families. The home loan portfolio of the bank has crossed the milestone of Rs. 5 lakh crore. As on March 31, 2021, the bank has a deposit base of nearly Rs. 37 lakh crore with CASA ratio of over 46% and advances of more than Rs. 25 lakh crore.

