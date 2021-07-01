State Bank of India launches dedicated counters for Current Account customers

State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is also the largest mortgage lender in the country which has so far fulfilled the home buying dreams of 30 crore Indian families. The home loan portfolio of the bank has crossed the milestone of Rs. 5 lakh crore. As on March 31, 2021, the bank has a deposit base of nearly Rs. 37 lakh crore with CASA ratio of over 46% and advances of more than Rs. 25 lakh crore.

