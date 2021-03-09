State Bank of India leads in MeitY Digital Payment Scorecard

SBI is also the largest issuer of debit cards. Over 29 crore debit cards are used by SBI customers, with a 30% market share in card spends and a 29% share in transaction volume. Bank has made steady progress in increasing payment acceptance infrastructure as well. Over 31 lakh merchant touchpoints are now enabled across different payment modes which include – BHIM UPI QR, Bharat QR, BHIM – Aadhaar and POS. Nearly 51% of these payment acceptance points are located in rural and semi-urban geographies, in line with the government’s objective to expand merchant footprint in far-flung areas of the country.

