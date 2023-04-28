State Bank of India (SBI) raises USD 750 million via bonds

The issuance received an overwhelming response and saw strong interest from investors across geographies with a final order book in excess of USD 2.9 billion across 181 accounts. On the back of strong demand, the order booked peaked at USD 5.4 billion, making room for the guidance to be revised from T+185 area to T+145. The successful issuance demonstrates the strong investor base SBI has created for itself in offshore capital markets, allowing it to efficiently raise funds from world’s leading fixed income investors, even during periods of heightened volatility.