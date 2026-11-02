State-run bank chiefs see credit growth holding firm despite margin pressures

New Delhi: Six state-run banks have signalled confidence in credit growth in the second half of FY27 even as they face pressure on net interest margins (NIM) from deposit costs and competitive funding conditions.
Strong demand from retail, agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and companies, along with festive-season borrowing, is expected to support loan growth, while foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR (B), deposits have provided lenders with an additional source of funding, the chiefs of Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and Uco Bank said in interviews to Mint.