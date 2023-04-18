The public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. Following the revision the bank is now offering interest rates ranging from 2.75% to 5.75% on a deposit tenor of 7 days to 5 years and above. On a deposit tenor of 200 days, Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) is now offering a maximum interest rate of 7%. As per the official website of the bank, the new FD rates are effective as of 17th April 2023.

