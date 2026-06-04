State-owned banks asked to build buffers as stress rises in retail, MSME loans

New Delhi: The finance ministry has asked public sector banks (PSBs) to build additional provisioning buffers against emerging stress in retail, MSME and agriculture loans, as rising early-warning accounts and uncertainty stemming from the West Asia conflict could trigger higher provisioning burdens under the proposed expected credit loss (ECL) regime, according to three people familiar with the matter.
The directive was conveyed by the department of financial services (DFS) to the chiefs of 12 PSBs in a review meeting last week, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity, as the ministry sought to strengthen monitoring and recovery efforts at PSBs to prevent these accounts from slipping into non-performing assets (NPAs).
“The provisions will help PSBs in order to be extra ready for any kind of situation further, although PSBs are giving profits and are in good positions,” one of the three people, a government official, said.