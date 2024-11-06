Industry
State-owned banks go the extra mile to lure depositors
Summary
- In September, the weighted average domestic term deposit rate for public sector banks (PSBs) touched 7%, the first time since March 2017
Mumbai: Under pressure from slow pace of deposit growth compared to loan offtake, India’s state-owned banks have pressed the pedal on attracting depositors even at the cost of a potential hit on their margins and profits.
