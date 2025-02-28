Industry
State-owned banks outpace private peers in loans, claw back market share
Summary
- Banking experts say this could be the result of a gradual slowdown in personal loans and that it has to do with the composition of loan books of public and private sector banks.
India’s public sector banks have outpaced their private sector peers in growing their loan book, regaining market share lost over the past several years when asset quality and capital concerns had weighed them down.
