State-owned banks outpace private peers in loans, claw back market share

Profit surge

These lenders have also delivered a strong financial performance in the first nine months of the current financial year. As per a statement from the finance ministry on 6 February, India’s state-owned banks posted record net profit growth of 31.3% (y-o-y) to achieve the highest ever aggregate net profit of ₹1.3 trillion between April and December. The ministry said that public sector banks are adequately capitalized and well-poised to meet credit demands of all sectors of the economy, with special thrust on agriculture, MSMEs and the infrastructure sector.