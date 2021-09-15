The Reserve Bank has cautioned people against frauds in the name of KYC updation and advised them not to share key information like account details or passwords with unidentified persons or agencies.

“@RBI Kehta Hai..Stay Alert! Do not share your login details, personal information, copies of KYC documents, card information, PIN, password, OTP etc. with unknown people or through unverified websites or Apps," The central bank's public awareness campaign 'RBI Kehta Hai' Twitter handle tweeted.

In a release, the RBI said it has been receiving complaints/reports about customers falling prey to frauds being perpetrated in the name of KYC updation.

"The usual modus operandi in such cases include receipt of unsolicited communication, such as, calls, SMSs, emails, etc., by customer urging him/her to share certain personal details, account / login details/ card information, PIN, OTP, etc. or install some unauthorised/ unverified application for KYC updation using a link provided in the communication," it said.

Such communications are also reported to carry threats of account freeze, block or closure.

Once the customer shares information over call/message/unauthorised application, fraudsters get access to his/her account, the central bank noted.

"Members of public are hereby cautioned not to share account login details, personal information, copies of KYC documents, card information, PIN, password, OTP, etc. with unidentified persons or agencies," RBI said.

