MUMBAI: A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report on Thursday said that IL&FS default and the ensuring stress helped bring greater market discipline to the NBFC sector, with better-performing companies being able to raise funds, while others finding it difficult.

In its Financial Stability Report (FSR) for June, the central bank said that post the crisis, while banks’ overall exposure to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) increased, their subscription to commercial papers (CPs) to non-banks continued to decline. FSR is a biannual publication, in June and in December and deals with developments that impinge upon financial stability.

“Thus, in a way the IL&FS stress episode brought the NBFC sector under greater market discipline as the better performing companies continued to raise funds while those with asset quality concerns were subjected to higher borrowing costs," it said.

In the CP market, RBI said, the absolute issuances by NBFCs have declined sharply relative to its level pre - IL&FS default level. During the stress period, CP spreads of all entities had increased, particularly that of NBFCs, highlighting a reduced risk-appetite for them, it said.

The central bank said that subsequently, CP spreads for NBFCs have reduced and its gap with other issuers has narrowed.

As on 31 March, 2019, there were 9,659 NBFCs registered with RBI, of which 88 were deposit accepting and 263 systemically important non-deposit accepting NBFCs.

The recent developments in the non-bank space have brought the focus on the NBFC sector (including housing finance companies or HFCs) especially with regard to their exposures, quality of assets and asset-liability mismatches (ALM).

“The liquidity stress in NBFCs reflected in the third quarter of the last financial year (September - December 2018) was due to an increase in funding costs as also difficulties in market access in some cases," it said.

Bank borrowings, debentures and commercial papers are the major sources of funding for NBFCs.

Bank borrowings as a share of total borrowings have increased from 21.2% in March 2017 to 23.6% in March 2018 and further to 29.2% in March 2019. During the same period, dependence on debentures declined from 50.2% in March 2017 to 41.5% in March 2019.

“This indicates that banks are compensating for the reduced market access for NBFCs in the wake of stress in the sector. The top 10 NBFCs accounted for more than 50% of total bank exposure to the sector while the top 30 NBFCs (including government owned NBFCs) accounted for more than 80% of the total exposure," said RBI.

Meanwhile, the consolidated balance sheet size of the NBFC sector grew by 20.6% to ₹28.8 trillion during 2018-19 as against an increase of 17.9% to ₹24.5 trillion during 2017-18.The sector’s gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans increased from 5.8% in 2017-18 to 6.6% in 2018-19. As of March 2019, the capital adequacy ratio of the NBFC sector moderated at 19.3% from 22.8% in March 2018

The central bank also conducted stress tests on the NBFC sector and on individual lenders in order to see their resilience in an event of three stress scenarios – baseline, medium and severe. Such tests for individual NBFCs indicate that under the first two scenarios, around 8% of the companies will not be able to comply with the minimum regulatory capital requirements of 15%

“Around 13% of the companies will not be able to comply with the minimum regulatory capital adequacy norms under the third scenario," it said.

Non-banks have not been able to absorb the systemic shock caused by IL&FS defaults and the consequent shortage in funds available to them. In addition, most NBFCs have borrowed short-term money to fund long-term assets; they were able to continually refinance their borrowings as long as liquidity conditions were easy. Once liquidity tightened, they are facing debt repayment challenges and prospects of rating downgrades.