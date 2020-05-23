Stressed borrowers get a 3-month breather

Some business executives said the steps don’t go far enough. “These are incremental steps from the RBI but they don’t solve the problem," said Sushil Modi, group chief financial officer of Lodha group, which plans to avail of the moratorium extension. “This removes the sword hanging above our heads on having to pay interest on loans again from June. We can’t plan for the future if there’s no clarity on how long this moratorium will last—if the government was clear about their GDP or growth expectations or fiscal deficit numbers, business houses can extrapolate from that."