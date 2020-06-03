Stressed retail borrowers may emerge as biggest pain point for lenders

Given the situation, most lenders remain on a wait and watch mode. While, the percentage of retail borrowers who have opted for moratorium is not too different from corporate borrowers but while banks may be able recast debt corporate loans, retail borrowers are unlikely to get that benefit feel industry watchers . The problem may be further aggravated in case of non banking lenders, which have been granted a six-month moratorium to their customers but haven't got any deferment benefit from their own lenders, mainly banks.