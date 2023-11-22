'Stricter norms a preemptive measure for sustainable lending' says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Emphasising the nature of these actions as ‘pre-emptive, calibrated, and targeted’, Das highlighted additional macroprudential measures announced recently, all oriented towards ensuring sustainability.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, at the annual FIBAC event today, underscored that the recent stricter norms on unsecured lending were aimed at sustainability. He clarified that while certain sectors like housing and vehicle loans, along with small business credits, were exempted, it was due to their positive impact on economic growth.