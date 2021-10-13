Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >Strong foreign exchange reserves to help India manage global shocks: D Subbarao

Strong foreign exchange reserves to help India manage global shocks: D Subbarao

Premium
D. Subbarao 
1 min read . 09:48 PM IST PTI

As of October 1, 2021, the country's foreign exchange reserves stood at USD 637.477 billion.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Strong foreign exchange reserves in India will not insulate it from any global shocks but will help manage them, former Reserve Bank of India Governor D Subbarao said on Wednesday.

Strong foreign exchange reserves in India will not insulate it from any global shocks but will help manage them, former Reserve Bank of India Governor D Subbarao said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a webinar organised by Crisil Ratings, he said there is a misinformed view in India that since the country has a strong foreign exchange reserves, it is insulated from global shocks.

Speaking at a webinar organised by Crisil Ratings, he said there is a misinformed view in India that since the country has a strong foreign exchange reserves, it is insulated from global shocks.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"We are not insulated from the global shocks. The global shocks will still be felt here. Our foreign exchange reserves will help us manage those shocks. So, the foreign exchange reserves do not protect us from the buildup of pressure, they protect us in managing the pressure," Subbarao said.

As of October 1, 2021, the country's foreign exchange reserves stood at USD 637.477 billion.

He said whenever monetary policy normalisation happens in advanced economies, which will lead to large capital outflows, the RBI can manage exchange rate volatility through intervention in the foreign exchange market.

"When the Fed (The Federal Reserve) normalises, I think the RBI will have to intervene in the foreign exchange market to manage volatility. I don't think they should use the monetary policy instrument unless there is very strong pressure, which I don't expect," Subbarao said.

He said compared to 2013, when a similar monetary policy normalisation by advanced economies had taken place, India, today, is well placed to deal with any external shock.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Oil-sensitive currencies get a bigger boost with crude ...

Premium

iPhone production cuts may weigh on Apple’s key holiday ...

Premium

In covid year, CEOs’ pay packets got fat, workers earne ...

Premium

Rupee crumbles as its old nemesis returns

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!