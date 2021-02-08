Success of bad bank hinges on execution

Others said existing ARCs will suffer if all loans are taken over by a government-backed bad bank, forcing them to change their operating model. ARCs have been around since early 2000s and banks have been using this route to clean up balance sheets. However, according to RBI data, the ratio of ARCs’ cost of acquisition of bad loans to the book value of those loans has declined between FY19 and FY20. The central bank pointed out in the Trend and Progress of Banking in India report that this decline indicates lower realizable value of the assets.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}