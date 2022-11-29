Sundaram Home Finance to hike fixed deposit interest rates this week

With commencing on December 1, Sundaram Home Finance will adjust its interest rates on fixed deposits for trusts, individuals, and elderly people, the firm said on Tuesday. As a result, Sundaram Home Finance, a fully owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Ltd, will increase the rates on deposits for 12 months by 50 basis points for trusts, individuals to 7.15%) as opposed to 6.65% before, and senior citizens to 7.50% from 7% earlier. For elderly persons, the corporation will increase the interest rates to 7.50% from 7.35% for tenures of 24 months, 7.80% from 7.65% for tenures of 36 months, and 8% from 7.90% for tenures of 48 months.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}