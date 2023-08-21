Breaking News
Sunny Deol's Juhu villa auction: Bank of Baroda issues clarification on why the auction was called off1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 03:54 PM IST
Bank of Baroda withdraws auction notice for Sunny Deol's villa due to technical reasons.
A day after putting out a public notice to auction a villa owned by actor and sitting BJP Member of Parliament Sunny Deol to recover ₹56 crore dues, Bank of Baroda on Monday said the process is withdrawn due to technical reasons.
