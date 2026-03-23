SC panel, govt to meet as cheque bounce cases swamp courts

Abhishek Singhvi, senior advocate at the Supreme Court, and Rajya Sabha member, said, “India, with the best and the brightest in its legal ecosystem, and despite avant garde doctrines like basic structure and PIL (public interest litigation), suffers the ignominy of humongous arrears and five crore plus case pendency. Two biggest chunks of this are 138 and 498A cases (cheque bounce and dowry-related.) Interactions like this are much needed to find nitty-gritty practical solutions."