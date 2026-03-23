A high-level meeting will be held between the Supreme Court’s mediation and conciliation project committee (MCPC) and government officials on Tuesday to explore ways of resolving the vexed issue of cheque bounce cases, which are clogging India’s judicial system, two people aware of the matter said.
SC panel, govt to meet as cheque bounce cases swamp courts
SummaryAs many as 8.2 million cheque bounce cases are pending in Indian courts, leaving them with little time to focus on other civil and criminal matters and contributing to growing delays across the judicial system.
A high-level meeting will be held between the Supreme Court’s mediation and conciliation project committee (MCPC) and government officials on Tuesday to explore ways of resolving the vexed issue of cheque bounce cases, which are clogging India’s judicial system, two people aware of the matter said.
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