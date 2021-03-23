Supreme Court refuses to extend moratorium, allows compound interest waiver

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to extend the six-month loan moratorium period offered last year ruling that the decision to do so lay in the purview of the government and Reserve bank of India ( RBI). With this, banks can now start declaring their non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans. Speaking to Mint senior bankers said that the judgement was a welcome development as banks were hoping that the undeclared moratorium, in force since the Supreme Court order on 3 September was adversely impacting bank balance sheets and repayment behaviour of borrowers where many were not paying back loans deliberately. On Tuesday, the apex court also declined to allow a total waiver of interest during the moratorium period or an extension of the date of invocation of resolution plan beyond RBI’s December 31 deadline sought by the petitioners. However, in a significant relief to borrowers the apex court said that every borrower, irrespective of outstanding loan must be eligible for the compound interest waiver, which has emerged as a key contentious issue.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to extend the six-month loan moratorium period offered last year ruling that the decision to do so lay in the purview of the government and Reserve bank of India ( RBI). With this, banks can now start declaring their non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans. Speaking to Mint senior bankers said that the judgement was a welcome development as banks were hoping that the undeclared moratorium, in force since the Supreme Court order on 3 September was adversely impacting bank balance sheets and repayment behaviour of borrowers where many were not paying back loans deliberately. On Tuesday, the apex court also declined to allow a total waiver of interest during the moratorium period or an extension of the date of invocation of resolution plan beyond RBI’s December 31 deadline sought by the petitioners. However, in a significant relief to borrowers the apex court said that every borrower, irrespective of outstanding loan must be eligible for the compound interest waiver, which has emerged as a key contentious issue.

Rating agency Icra Ltd has estimated that the additional burden on the government, if it reimburses lenders for the compound interest waiver, will be about ₹7,000-7,500 crore. This is over and above the ₹6,500 crore it has shelled out in the first round where retail and small business loans of up to ₹2 crore were eligible. Others estimated the waiver bill to be slightly higher. Suresh Ganapathy, research analyst at Macquarie Capital said in a note on Tuesday that in case the government decides to foot the bill like last time, it will have to shell out an additional ₹10,000 crore.

The government had opposed a complete waiver of interest during the moratorium sight by petitioners, citing huge costs involved. However, it agreed to foot the bill for a compound interest waiver for some categories of borrowers. In October last year, it had informed the court that if it were to consider waiving interest on all the loan and advances to all classes and categories of borrowers, the estimated cost would be ₹6 trillion. This refers to a complete interest waiver and not just compound interest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Banks had however continued declaring such loans as “proforma bad loans", noting that these would have turned non-performing in the absence of the court order. Around 22 banks declared such proforma bad loans. Experts said that to know the extent of the bad loans in the system, one has to compare the proforma bad loan number for December with the reported numbers for 31 March.

“Some banks may have to do interest reversal on the NPA accounts depending on how they have done accounting for it. State Bank of India (SBI), for instance, has not recognized the income on NPA accounts during standstill," said Rajnish Kumar, former chairman, SBI. He added that the government will have to clarify if they will be funding the compound interest before March 31 and RBI will have to clarify the position of NPA classification.

Estimates by Care Ratings put the difference between reported and proforma numbers as on 31 December at around ₹1.2 trillion. These are loans that are yet to be recognised by the banks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

That said, banks are set to see their reported bad loan numbers rise as proforma NPAs of ₹1.2 trillion make the transition. Ironically, Indian lenders were just seeing a turnaround in bad loans as such toxic assets declined to ₹7.5 trillion as on 31 December from ₹8 trillion on the September quarter. That number would now rise to at least ₹8.7 trillion although more loans are likely to turn bad between January and March.