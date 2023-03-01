Suryoday SFB hikes FD rates by up to 8.51% on 999 days tenor effective today
- Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As of today, March 1, 2023, the new interest rates that apply to domestic fixed deposits are in effect. The general public will get interest rates between 4.00% and 7.25% on term deposits with tenors of 7 days to 10 years, while senior citizens would receive interest rates between 4.50% and 7.50%. Investments maturing in 999 days will now earn non-senior citizens a maximum interest rate of 8.51%, while senior citizens can receive a maximum interest rate of 8.76%. Following the revision, the bank has hiked interest rates in 5 to 10 year tenors by 75 to 125 basis points (bps).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×