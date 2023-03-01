Suryoday SFB hikes FD rates by up to 8.51% on 999 days tenor effective today

Now, Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) will guarantee interest rates of 8.01% on deposits with a maturity of more than 1 year, 6 months to 2 years and 7.51% on deposits with a maturity of more than 2 years to 998 days. Deposits maturing in 999 days will fetch an interest rate of 8.51% and those maturing in 32 months 27 days to 3 years will fetch an interest rate of 7.25%. Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) is offering an interest rate of 6.75% on a deposit tenor of 5 years the bank is offering an interest rate of 7.50%. Deposits maturing from above 5 years to 10 years will now fetch an interest rate of 7.25%.