Suryoday SFB revises FD rates, now get up to 8.26% on a tenor of 999 days3 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 05:06 PM IST
Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of November 02, 2022. After the modification, the bank is now providing fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years with interest rates ranging from 4.00% to 6.00% for the general public and 4.50% to 6.50% for senior citizens. The maximum interest rate for deposits maturing in 999 days at Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) is now 8.01% for the general public and 8.26% for senior citizens.