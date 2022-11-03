Suryoday SFB revises FD rates, now get up to 8.26% on a tenor of 999 days

Suryoday Small Finance Bank FD Rates

The bank is now giving an interest rate of 4.00% on fixed deposits that mature in the next 7 to 14 days, and it is now offering an interest rate of 4.25% on deposits that mature in the next 15 to 45 days. Deposits with maturities between 46 and 90 days will now earn interest at a rate of 4.50%, while those with maturities between 91 and 6 months will now earn interest at a rate of 5.00%. On FDs maturing in more than 6 months to 9 months, Suryoday Small Finance Bank will now pay an interest rate of 5.50%, while the bank is also offering an interest rate of 6.00% on those maturing in more than 9 months to less than 1 Year.