Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of December 21, 2022. Following the revision, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 4.00% to 6.00% for the general public and 4.50% to 6.50% for senior citizens. The maximum interest rate for deposits maturing in 999 days at Suryoday SFB is presently 8.51% for non-senior citizens and 8.76% for senior citizens.

Suryoday SFB FD Rates

On deposits maturing in 7 days to 14 days, the bank is offering an interest rate of 4.00% and those maturing in 15 days to 45 days, Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) is now offering an interest rate of 4.25%. Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) is now offering an interest rate of 4.50% on deposits maturing in 46 days to 90 days and an interest rate of 5.00% on those maturing in 91 days to 6 months.

Deposits maturing from above 6 months to 9 months will now fetch an interest rate of 5.50% and those maturing from above 9 months to less than 1 year will now fetch an interest rate of 6.00%. On FDs maturing in 1 year to 1 year 6 months, the bank is offering an interest rate of 7.00% and on those maturing from above 1 year 6 months to 2 years, Suryoday SFB is now offering an interest rate of 8.01%.

Suryoday SFB is now offering an interest rate of 7.51% on deposits maturing from above 2 years to 998 days and an interest rate of 8.51% on those maturing in 999 days. Deposits maturing in 32 months 27 days to 3 years will now fetch an interest rate of 7.25% and those maturing from above 3 years to 5 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.75%. On FDs maturing from above 5 years to 10 years, Suryoday SFB is now offering an interest rate of 6.00%.

View Full Image Suryoday SFB FD Rates (suryodaybank.com)

Suryoday Small Finance Bank is providing a standard interest rate of 6.75% and 7.25% for elderly persons on tax-saving fixed deposits of 5 years. A Tax Saver FD can be established for a minimum of Rs. 1,000 and (thereafter in multiples of Rs. 1), up to a maximum of Rs. 1,50,000, and only Individuals and HUFs are eligible. Tax Saver FDs may only be opened for a fixed 5-year period of time, cannot be automatically renewed, and are not allowed to be withdrawn prematurely.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers Cumulative Deposits, Traditional (Non-Cumulative), Monthly Interest Payouts, and Quarterly Interest Payouts for tax-saving FDs. Only senior citizens and retired employees who are resident Indians and at least 60 years old are eligible for additional rate benefits applicable over and above the standard rates. Additionally, in the event of premature withdrawals, the rate would be 1% lower than the rate applicable at Suryoday Small Finance Bank.