Suryoday SFB revises FD rates, now offers up to 8.51% on a tenor of 999 days

Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of December 21, 2022. Following the revision, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 4.00% to 6.00% for the general public and 4.50% to 6.50% for senior citizens. The maximum interest rate for deposits maturing in 999 days at Suryoday SFB is presently 8.51% for non-senior citizens and 8.76% for senior citizens.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}