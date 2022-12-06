Suryoday SFB revises fixed deposit rates, now offers 9.01% on a tenor of 5 years2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 04:56 PM IST
Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) has revised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of December 06, 2022. Following the revision, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 4.00% to 6.00% for the general public and 4.50% to 6.50% for senior citizens. For deposits maturing in 5 years, Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) is now giving a maximum interest rate of 9.01% for the general public and 9.26% for senior citizens. Suryoday Small Finance Bank has mentioned on its website that “5-year rate is valid for 15 days only i.e. from 6th Dec’22 to 20th Dec’22."