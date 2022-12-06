Suryoday SFB revises fixed deposit rates, now offers 9.01% on a tenor of 5 years

Suryoday Small Finance Bank FD Rates

The bank is now providing an interest rate of 4.00% on deposits that mature in the next 7 to 14 days, and an interest rate of 4.25% on deposits that mature in the next 15 to 45 days. Current interest rates offered by Suryoday SFB are 4.50% for deposits maturing in 46 days to 90 days and 5.00% for deposits maturing in 91 days to 6 months. Deposits maturing from above 6 months to 9 months will now offer an interest rate of 5.50% and those maturing from above 9 months to less than 1 Year will now fetch an interest rate of 6.00%. On deposits maturing in 1 Year to 1 Year 6 Months, the bank is offering an interest rate of 7.00% and on those maturing from 1 Year 6 Months to 2 Years, Suryoday Small Finance Bank is offering an interest rate of 8.01%.