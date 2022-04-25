Suryoday Small Finance Bank partners Kyndryl

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The bank said it will leverage Kyndryl’s advisory and implementation services to deploy and support a new core banking system and integrate with digital channels to deliver a highly agile banking platform
Suryoday Small Finance Bank on Monday said it has chosen Kyndryl, an IT infrastructure services provider, to drive its technology transformation program, improve operational efficiency, and increase digital banking adoption among its customers as part of a five-year partnership.
Kyndryl will manage the bank’s critical core and mobile banking application ecosystem and provide deep expertise in hybrid cloud services, data analytics, and IP based transformation services frameworks to enable the bank’s digital transformation journey. Apart from modernizing the bank’s technology and network connectivity, Kyndryl will also provide security and resiliency services to ensure the bank remains compliant with current and future risk management guidelines and regulatory requirements, it said.
“Suryoday Small Finance Bank is committed to delivering highly available and robust services to our customers and we are invested in building advanced IT and digital offerings that are best-in-class. We are investing in technology and digital infrastructure for enhanced customer centricity, operational efficiency, and risk management," said R Baskar Babu, managing director and chief executive of Suryoday Small Finance Bank.
Lingraju Sawkar, president, Kyndryl India said that the company’s proactive and advisory driven approach combined with a service level defined metrics model gave Suryoday Small Finance Bank the confidence to entrust their core infrastructure and application support management to it.