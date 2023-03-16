SVB collapse spurs finance executives to re-evaluate cash strategies6 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 07:57 PM IST
Some companies are working to diversify their bank accounts, others are waiting and tracking the tech-focused bank’s fate
Financial officers at companies with money held at Silicon Valley Bank are re-evaluating their cash-management strategies in the wake of the bank’s collapse, a reckoning that comes after many firms feared they also would go under without access to their funds.
