SVB collapse spurs finance executives to re-evaluate cash strategies

Mr. Korn, who has been in chief financial officer roles for around three decades, said he set up backup bank accounts among two or three banks other than SVB, though the CFO hasn’t needed to use them, to protect against the risk of something like what happened at SVB. “People like familiarity, and if you’re the VC and you always work with SVB, you have your own money at SVB, you think that that’s always better, but of course it means you have one point to failure," he said. “You never want to have a single point of failure."