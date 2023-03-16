SVB collapse spurs finance executives to re-evaluate cash strategies
Some companies are working to diversify their bank accounts, others are waiting and tracking the tech-focused bank’s fate
Some companies are working to diversify their bank accounts, others are waiting and tracking the tech-focused bank’s fate
Financial officers at companies with money held at Silicon Valley Bank are re-evaluating their cash-management strategies in the wake of the bank’s collapse, a reckoning that comes after many firms feared they also would go under without access to their funds.
Financial officers at companies with money held at Silicon Valley Bank are re-evaluating their cash-management strategies in the wake of the bank’s collapse, a reckoning that comes after many firms feared they also would go under without access to their funds.
SVB, which catered to tech, private- equity and venture-capital firms, was taken over by federal regulators last Friday as depositors withdrew tens of billions of dollars over two days amid concerns about the bank’s liquidity. While regulators on Sunday unveiled emergency measures to ease fears and said SVB’s depositors would get all their money, the experience has served as a wake-up call for many executives.
SVB, which catered to tech, private- equity and venture-capital firms, was taken over by federal regulators last Friday as depositors withdrew tens of billions of dollars over two days amid concerns about the bank’s liquidity. While regulators on Sunday unveiled emergency measures to ease fears and said SVB’s depositors would get all their money, the experience has served as a wake-up call for many executives.
“The big lesson is that you can’t assume that a bank is too big to fail," said David Henry, chief financial officer at medical-robotics maker Myomo Inc. “You have to be in position to have your cash as diversified as you can."
The Boston-based company began the year with about $11 million in cash, almost all of which was in SVB. Myomo had an operating account with a minimum balance of $500,000, along with a third-party money-market fund of which SVB served as an agent in pulling money in and out, he said. Mr. Henry said he didn’t think he had to worry about a lack of diversification, in part because SVB was a large bank.
Many of SVB’s clients were startups with small finance teams, making the bank an appealing lender as it also provided treasury services tailored to those businesses. SVB sometimes required its clients to sign exclusive agreements to keep its primary depository, operating and securities accounts with the bank, limiting businesses’ ability to diversify their bank relationships, filings show.
Now these companies are scrambling to move cash to where they can make it available for payroll as well as diversifying bank accounts, while other firms watch with concern and evaluate their next steps. “Cash and cash management is so important because suddenly suppose you are CFO of a company which needs cash today, you’re screwed," said Sandeep Sahai, chief executive at Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc., an investment accounting software provider.
Myomo’s Mr. Henry said he had avoided using multiple banks for commercial banking transactions because it can be unwieldy to navigate the company’s enterprise resource planning system with different bank systems. Now he said he is looking to set up operating accounts with one or two new banks, but hasn’t decided on which yet. One bank would handle an operating account for the company while at least two banks would hold its excess cash for investments, he said.
The commercial bank Myomo selects would have an insured cash-sweep program that places excess cash in a network of funds, to stay below the insurance threshold of $250,000 in any one fund, he added.
“We are in a better position than most companies that had full-blown panic last weekend, but it’s still not an enviable position to be in, just from the standpoint of now I’ve got to find another bank on the fly," Mr. Henry said. “This is work that I didn’t plan on doing."
Other companies want to stick with SVB for as long as possible. Biopharmaceutical company EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. plans to keep its deposits in the “low-single-digit" millions at the SVB bridge bank set up by regulators for now, but is prepared to move them to an alternative bank if SVB were to wind down, CFO George Elston said.
More than 95% of the Watertown, Mass.-based company’s $144 million in cash is held in U.S. Bankaccounts, for which SVB’s asset-management unit serves as an adviser, and is used for investments, he said. The company said it also has about $40 million in outstanding debt from SVB. EyePoint’s debt agreement obligated it to use SVB for commercial banking and asset management service, Mr. Elston said.
SVB has served as an outsourced treasury function for the company and advised on the assets it held based on its investment policy, he said. “We’re not ready to leave SVB, but our job is also to make sure that we’re looking at all options," Mr. Elston said.
EyePoint will revisit its controls and risks around cash and be more open to relying on large banks for financial services, Mr. Elston said. “It’s really a new lens that we’re looking at in banking relationships with our company and making sure that we are marshaling our cash properly," he said.
Finance executives will likely face greater pressure from corporate boards, for example to reduce the amount of cash sitting in deposits, said Helen Kane, director of risk and exposure management at treasury-software provider G Treasury SS LLC. Boards could also impose on executives a minimum set of requirements around bank dealings, such as quantifying and communicating total counterparty risk, she said.
Other companies already had some of these cash-management practices in place.
Somerset, N.J.-based CareCloud Inc., which banks with SVB, had diversified bank accounts when SVB collapsed, said CFO Bill Korn. The cash at SVB for each of the company’s U.S. subsidiaries, which varies in amount from day-to-day, is swept overnight into a Morgan Stanley money-market fund. The amount in each of those accounts on Friday, when the bank failed, was less than the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s deposit insurance cap of $250,000, said Mr. Korn, who is set to become CareCloud’s chief strategy officer when his successor is appointed.
Investors began calling Friday to ask about the healthcare information technology company’s exposure, Mr. Korn said, as did over a dozen financial institutions looking for the company’s business. The CFO last week sent an email to the company’s board to assure them that exposure was limited and has updated directors this week to indicate that CareCloud isn’t exposed.
Mr. Korn, who has been in chief financial officer roles for around three decades, said he set up backup bank accounts among two or three banks other than SVB, though the CFO hasn’t needed to use them, to protect against the risk of something like what happened at SVB. “People like familiarity, and if you’re the VC and you always work with SVB, you have your own money at SVB, you think that that’s always better, but of course it means you have one point to failure," he said. “You never want to have a single point of failure."
CareCloud last month announced an increased credit line with SVB of $25 million, though the CFO said he hadn’t as of Friday drawn on the available capital.
At Tel Aviv, Israel-based monday.com Ltd., less than 0.5% of the work management platform’s cash is held at SVB, all in the form of deposits, CFO Eliran Glazer said. The CFO, who joined the company in 2021 before its initial public offering that same year, said his approach to cash management hasn’t materially changed because of SVB’s collapse.
“We are always re-evaluating our practices, especially in the recent dynamic environment," he said. “From a cash perspective, we have always ensured that our cash is diversified and deposits are not concentrated in any one bank or in any one region."