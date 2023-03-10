Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Banking /  SVB Financial Pulls Capital Raise, Explores Alternatives Including Possible Sale

SVB Financial Pulls Capital Raise, Explores Alternatives Including Possible Sale

1 min read . 09:16 PM IST The Wall Street Journal
SVB's stock plunged 60% Thursday and its bonds posted record declines.

  • Silicon Valley lender is working with Centerview Partners, Sullivan & Cromwell

SVB Financial SIVB 0.00%increase; green up pointing triangle Group is seeking a buyer after the beleaguered Silicon Valley lender scrapped a plan to shore up its finances through a capital raise, according to people familiar with the matter.

Facing widespread customer withdrawals that have raised questions about its ability to stay in business, the bank’s shares have declined sharply since Thursday, falling as much as 68% in premarket trading before the stock was halted.

That forced it to scrap the $2.25 billion sale of shares and other securities and to look for a buyer or other rescue instead, the people said. Possibilities include a sale to a large financial institution and a stake sale to a large investor, they said. It’s conceivable there will be no deal and that the government will have to rescue SVB, the people said.

Advisory firm Centerview Partners and law firm Sullivan & Cromwell LLP were recently brought in to help SVB assess its options.

CNBC earlier reported on the scrapped share sale and bank talks.

