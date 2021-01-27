Swaminathan Janakiraman & Aswini Kumar Tewari appointed SBI MDs

Swaminathan Janakiraman & Aswini Kumar Tewari appointed SBI MDs1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 03:57 PM IST
- In October, 2020, the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) recommended the names for the two posts of managing director at the State Bank of India
- The appointments are for a period of three years
The appointments committee (ACC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the names of two officials—Swaminathan Janakiraman and Ashwini Kumar Tewari as new managing directors of State Bank of India (SBI). The appointments are for a period of three years.
Swaminthan Janakiraman is currently deputy managing director (Finance) at country's largest lender. Ashwini Kumar Tewari is presently serving as managing director and chief executive of SBI Card, a subsidiary of SBI.
In October, 2020, the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) recommended the names for the two posts of managing director at the State Bank of India. The bureau interviewed 16 candidates from SBI and nationalised banks for the two positions, BBB said in a statement.
The two posts have been vacant since October last year. The country's largest bank SBI is headed by chairman with four managing directors to assist. With this exercise, the government has completed the process of appointment in PSU banks for the current fiscal.
Constituted in 2016, the Banks Board Bureau is body of eminent professionals and officials that make recommendations for appointment of whole-time directors as well as non-executive chairpersons of public sector banks (PSBs). After reviewing the suggestions, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, take the final decision on the appointments. The bureau has been entrusted with the task of engaging with the board of directors of all PSBs to formulate appropriate strategies for their growth and development.
