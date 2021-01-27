Swaminathan Janakiraman & Aswini Kumar Tewari appointed SBI MDs

Constituted in 2016, the Banks Board Bureau is body of eminent professionals and officials that make recommendations for appointment of whole-time directors as well as non-executive chairpersons of public sector banks (PSBs). After reviewing the suggestions, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, take the final decision on the appointments. The bureau has been entrusted with the task of engaging with the board of directors of all PSBs to formulate appropriate strategies for their growth and development.