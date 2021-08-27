New Delhi: Discussions are on for a reimagining of the five-year-old Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in view of feedback from various stakeholders, said Rajesh Verma, secretary in the ministry of corporate affairs.

Speaking at a conference on ‘five years of IBC’ organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Verma said that the ministry recently held discussions on IBC with the chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

“Many issues have cropped up. We continue to engage with the stakeholders for reimagining the IBC at this critical juncture of its existence. Ease of exit, as we know, is as important as ease of entry for a business," said Verma.

The government’s openness to further discussions for making changes to the bankruptcy resolution framework comes at a time when the country is coming out of the economic impact of the pandemic and is looking at ways of efficient use and recycling of capital.

While IBC has brought in significant improvements in the way distressed businesses are dealt with compared to the previous regime, legacy cases of sick companies, which got transferred from the erstwhile Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) have faced significantly high haircuts by lenders, a concern expressed by many experts.

Verma also said that the government is aware of the demands being made in various forums about extending pre-packs—an informal bankruptcy resolution scheme offered to small businesses to larger corporates as well.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.