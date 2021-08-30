MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said it has received applications from two entities -- Cosmea Financial Holdings Pvt Ltd and Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd – to set up small finance banks.

These companies have applied under RBI’s on-tap licensing norms published in December 2019. According to data from the Registrar of Companies (RoC), Cosmea Financial Holdings is based in Mumbai and has a paid-up capital of ₹1.51 crore and was incorporated on 24 November 2020. The company has two directors, Soumen Ghosh and Suresh Thiruvananthapuram Viswanathan.

Tally Solutions, a business management software solution company, has a paid-up capital of ₹36 crore and was set up on 8 November 1991. Based in Bengaluru, the company’s directors include Bharat Goenka, Sheela Goenka, Tejas Goenka, Nupur Goenka and Bhakti Manoj Modi.

In April, RBI had said that eight institutions and individuals have applied for on-tap licences to set up universal banks and small finance banks. UAE Exchange and Financial Services Ltd, Repatriates Cooperative Finance and Development Bank Ltd, and Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt. Ltd—an entity owned by Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal—sought licences for universal banks. Non-bank UAE Exchange had applied unsuccessfully for a banking licence in 2017.

Meanwhile, VSoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Calicut City Service Co-operative Bank Ltd, Akhil Kumar Gupta and Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financial Services Pvt. Ltd showed interest in setting up small finance banks, RBI had said in April.

Earlier this year, the central bank set up an advisory panel, led by former deputy governor Shyamala Gopinath, to evaluate applications for universal and small finance banks, which are mandated to focus on priority sector lending and small loans. The last time RBI handed out universal bank licences was in 2014 when it allowed IDFC Ltd and Bandhan Financial Services.

Under the on-tap regulations released in December 2019, the minimum paid-up voting equity capital or net worth requirement is ₹200 crore. For primary urban co-operative banks (UCBs), willing to voluntarily transiting into Small Finance Banks (SFBs), the initial requirement of net worth is at ₹100 crore, which will have to be increased to ₹200 crore within five years from the date of commencement of business.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.