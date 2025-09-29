Tata Capital MD says discount in IPO price band to encourage retail investors
29 Sept 2025
Summary
Tata Capital’s upcoming IPO, the largest ever by an NBFC, aims to expand its retail investor base through a strategic pricing move.
Mumbai: Amid concerns around a significant drop in the price of unlisted shares of Tata Capital and a lower-than-expected IPO price band, MD and CEO Rajiv Sabharwal told Mint that the board of the company met for the first time to decide on the pricing on Sunday and that the price band is based on investor feedback and to incentivise retail participation.
