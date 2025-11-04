Tax cuts, rate cuts, and a consumption boom: SBI dials up credit growth outlook
Subhana Shaikh , Shayan Ghosh 6 min read 04 Nov 2025, 09:41 pm IST
Summary
After a historic GST reform, a series of rate cuts, and multiple measures to smooth credit flow, SBI bets credit growth this year will be better than what it predicted as recently as August.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A gathering consumption wave is expected to lift credit growth beyond previous projections, India's largest lender State Bank of India said, as the combined effect of tax and interest rate cuts ripples through the economy.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story