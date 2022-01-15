Tax department issues rules on computing relief for IFSC banking units

The new rules will apply from 1 April 2022. Offshore banking units are entities set up by domestic or foreign banks in the IFSC. The government has been granting concessions to units in the first IFSC in India set up in Ahmedabad to develop the city as a global financial hub like Singapore or London. The idea is to help build a robust financial services industry in India and to capture some of the market for these services India has lost to other centres in the world.