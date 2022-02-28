Toronto-Dominion Bank’s chief executive, Bharat Masrani, has finally made a big deal in the Southeastern U.S., announcing a $13.4 billion all-cash purchase of Tennessee-based First Horizon Monday.

The deal is Mr. Masrani’s first major acquisition in the U.S. since he became CEO seven years ago, and the largest transaction TD has ever done.

“We have been talking about expanding in the Southeast [U.S.] for years," said Mr. Masrani on a conference call with analysts Monday morning. “We are a patient bank."

Toronto-based TD said it would pay $25 a share in cash for Memphis-based First Horizon, representing a 37% premium over First Horizon’s share price at Friday’s close.

TD said the deal is immediately accretive to adjusted per-share earnings and is expected to result in a return on invested capital of 10% in 2023.

The deal is expected to close during TD’s fiscal first quarter, which ends on Jan. 31, 2023. It will take the bank into new markets in Louisiana, Tennessee, Texas and Georgia. TD said it would become the sixth-largest U.S. bank by assets, with business in 22 states, after the deal closes.

“We are laying the foundation for a fully national commercial franchise," said Mr. Masrani.

Mr. Masrani became TD’s CEO in 2014, taking over from Ed Clark, who led the bank when it made an aggressive push into the U.S. Under Mr. Clark, TD bought a stake in Portland, Maine-based Banknorth in 2004, and then rolled up Commerce Bank and several other banks along the U.S. East Coast.

The acquisitions grew TD into one of the largest retail banks in the U.S., pushing its retail branch network to 1,140 locations.

Since Mr. Masrani took over as CEO, he has said he wanted to expand the U.S. footprint. This deal will add another 412 branches and $89 billion in assets to TD’s business.

TD, like other Canadian banks, had amassed a large capital stockpile that it built after Canadian regulators prevented banks form buying back stock or increasing dividends after the Covid-19 pandemic shook markets in 2020.

This is the second large deal in the U.S. made by a Canadian bank in recent months. In December, Bank of Montreal bought BNP Paribas’s Bank of the West for $16.3 billion.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.