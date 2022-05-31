Technical glitches of HDFC Bank make two customers crorepati

Technical glitches of HDFC Bank by an incident on Sunday results in two HDFC Bank customers in Chennai being surprised to find crores in their bank accounts. Two customers from Telangana's Vikarabad and Peddapalli districts were reported to have received ₹23.8 crore in their accounts, with one of them receiving over ₹18 crore.
There were claims of ₹13 crore being deposited in 100 accounts at the T Nagar branch in Chennai on Sunday morning, totalling ₹1,300 crore. However, HDFC Bank stated that the credit amounts ranged from a few thousand rupees to ₹13 crore for several accounts. Following a net banking transaction on Sunday, one account holder in Chennai has credited 3.1 crores in his account, according to the sources.
Customers said their account balance went up to crores in a matter of minutes after checking the HDFC app on Sunday morning, but the app has been blocked, and the balance returned to the previous balance within hours after the bank identified the issue and banned debit services for such accounts, according to sources.
The issue was restricted to select accounts of several HDFC Bank branches in Chennai, the bankers claimed, and the issue arose owing to the release of a software patch as part of routine maintenance work undertaken during the week off hours of Sunday, according to the sources. By Sunday evening, the problem had been fixed, and the blocked accounts had been activated for the involved customers. HDFC Bank's market value increased by ₹39,358.5 crore to ₹7,72,514.65 crore recently. Last week, the aggregate market worth of seven of the ten most valuable companies increased by ₹1,16,048.1 crore, with HDFC Bank emerging as the top gainer on Monday, May 29th. Reliance Industries became the most valuable domestic business in the top-10 ranking, next by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, LIC, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.