Technical glitches of HDFC Bank make two customers crorepati

The issue was restricted to select accounts of several HDFC Bank branches in Chennai, the bankers claimed, and the issue arose owing to the release of a software patch as part of routine maintenance work undertaken during the week off hours of Sunday, according to the sources. By Sunday evening, the problem had been fixed, and the blocked accounts had been activated for the involved customers. HDFC Bank's market value increased by ₹39,358.5 crore to ₹7,72,514.65 crore recently. Last week, the aggregate market worth of seven of the ten most valuable companies increased by ₹1,16,048.1 crore, with HDFC Bank emerging as the top gainer on Monday, May 29th. Reliance Industries became the most valuable domestic business in the top-10 ranking, next by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, LIC, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.