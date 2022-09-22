TerraPay, NPCI International tie-up to enable cross-border transactions via UPI

“Our ambition and aim is to collaborate and develop faster, more innovative, and transparent cross-border payment solutions. This effort is with an intent to establish the foundation of a new reality. We will act as a catalyst whether it’s enabling interoperability between schemes or countries by bringing in ubiquity, convenience, scale, transparency, and affordability. Our partnership with NIPL is one such strong step to make cross-border payments immediate, cost-effective, accessible for all, and settled in a secure medium thus adding value to the global payments ecosystem," said Ritesh Pai, President-Product & Solutions, TerraPay.