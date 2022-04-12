The 20% growth principle that built HDFC Bank

Over the past decade, Indian banks have been weighed down by bad loans, some more than others. They have been on a cleaning spree, which has lowered their profitability and constrained their ability to expand. For example, since 2004, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of ICICI Bank have ranged between 1.5% and 9.9% of gross advances, and exceeded 3% in 16 of those 18 years. By comparison, only in one year did this figure for HDFC Bank hit 2%. As a result, it is able to convert more of its CASA advantage into profits.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}