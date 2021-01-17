The big dilemma over bad bank and good money

The Indian economy slipped into a technical recession, contracting during the first two quarters of this fiscal year. It is likely to shrink 7.5% this year. The pandemic-led lockdown, imposed to curb covid infections, has already crimped earnings of businesses and individuals, impairing their ability to repay loans and potentially fuelling a jump in non-performing assets of banks. Despite regulatory forbearance in the form of a loan moratorium, many borrowers may find it difficult to service their loans, requiring lenders to set aside capital to cover those losses. A bad bank can free them up to start lending.